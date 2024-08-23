AEW & ROH wrestler Nick Comoroto will be sidelined until the end of the year due to recent surgery.

On Friday, Comoroto shared on social media that he had undergone hip resurfacing surgery. He revealed that he had been wrestling with significant discomfort for nearly two years, essentially performing with one leg. Despite this, Comoroto is optimistic about making his return to the ring in early 2025.

“Hey guys, I recently just got my hip resurfaced,” he announced. “I was wrestling on one leg for nearly two years. It’s gonna feel amazing to be able [to] walk my dogs again. I’ll see you all in early 2025. #AEW #AEWDynamite #ROH”

This week’s ROH TV featured a tag team match where Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang emerged victorious over Comoroto and Jacoby Watts. This match was recorded in July. Additionally, Comoroto was also part of an ROH taping earlier this month.

Comoroto made his AEW debut in 2020 after his time in WWE’s NXT developmental system. Known as the “Freak Beast,” he trained at the Monster Factory and was a key member of QT Marshall’s The Factory stable in AEW before the group disbanded.