Top AEW stars have a say in their creative, which is part of the creative process in the company, alongside with the likes of Tony Khan, QT Marshall, and others making pitches with ideas. Khan decides the best ideas for the direction they go in.

As noted, Bryan Danielson has been involved in AEW creative, with him and Khan bouncing ideas off each other. Danielson helped come up with the recent ‘Championship Friday’ edition of Rampage.

It was reported Wednesday night that Jimmy Jacobs was backstage at Dynamite, where he was working as a coach/producer. Pwinsider mentioned that Dax Harwood has creative input by being “involved with creative pitches to Tony Khan of late.”