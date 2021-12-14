AEW star Marq Quen of Private Party is reportedly out of action.

There’s no word yet on specifics, but Fightful Select reports that Quen has been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury.

Quen has not wrestled since teaming with Hardy Family Office teammates Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy for a six-man win over Channing Thomas, Tommy Grayson and JP Grayson at NEW’s Better Than You event on October 12. Before that, Private Party teamed with The Butcher and The Blade for an eight-man loss to Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta during AEW “Dark: Elevation” on the October 11 episode, which was taped a few days before.

This is another injury to The Hardy Family Office as The Butcher suffered a biceps injury last month. Isiah Kassidy and The Blade have been working multi-man matches with Hardy while their partners.

Quen has not commented on his injury or return as of this writing, and it remains to be seen how much longer he will be out of the ring, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

