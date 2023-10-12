VSK, known as Jeeves Kay from The Trust Busters in All Elite Wrestling, has recently left the company.

Sources indicate that his contract with AEW has come to an end and was not extended. This departure adds to a list of recent exits from AEW, including Sonny Kiss and Zack Clayton. Currently, none of these departing talents have signed new contracts with other promotions, leaving them as free agents.

It’s worth noting that AEW typically refrains from public announcements regarding departures unless they involve significant figures, for instance CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.