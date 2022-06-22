Add The Bunny to the list of AEW stars who are currently injured.

The Bunny took to Twitter today and responded to a fan who asked if we will ever see her on TV again. Bunny responded and revealed that she is injured.

“I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up [smiling face emoji] [black heart emoji],” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what kind of injury The Bunny is dealing with, or when she will be back in action. Despite the injury, The Bunny has continued to travel with AEW.

The Bunny has not wrestled since the April 20 “Dark: Elevation” tapings, which saw she, Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura lose to Anna Jay, Ruby Soho and Skye Blue.

I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up ☺️🖤 https://t.co/JSwMR1ibAQ — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 22, 2022

