Despite speculation following Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, there’s been no change in the legal status of the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against WWE and Vince McMahon.

Contrary to some assumptions, Brock Lesnar’s shocking appearance in the closing moments of SummerSlam Sunday is not an indication that the lawsuit has been resolved, settled, or dismissed in any way — nor does it mean Lesnar was removed from the case. In fact, Lesnar was never a named defendant in the lawsuit to begin with.

As of Monday morning, August 4, 2025, the case remains active in the United States District Court in Connecticut, with no settlement or dismissal reflected in the court docket. The most recent update came on July 1, when WWE and McMahon filed a motion requesting the case be moved to private arbitration, arguing that Grant’s prior agreement with McMahon warrants it. Grant and her legal team are pushing to keep the case in open court.

While Lesnar is not a defendant, he is still named in the allegations. Specifically, Lesnar is named in claims that Grant was allegedly offered to him “sexually” in an effort to persuade him to re-sign with WWE during McMahon’s tenure in power. Those allegations remain part of the ongoing case and have not been withdrawn.

The exact wording from the amended lawsuit regarding this reads as follows:

“McMahon offered Ms. Grant to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for a sexual encounter during his formal negotiation of a new contract with WWE, and McMahon ordered Ms. Grant to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself.”

As noted, the WWE legal department cleared Brock Lesnar four weeks ago when the process for his return at SummerSlam began.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)