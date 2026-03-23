Bron Breakker appears to be getting closer to an in-ring return.

The WWE star was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday, signaling progress as he continues working his way back from injury.

As previously reported over the weekend, Breakker was expected to be at the Performance Center this week as part of the process toward being medically cleared. He has been out of action following hernia surgery, which has kept him sidelined for an extended period of time.

While there is still no official timetable for his return, his presence at the PC is an encouraging sign that things are moving in the right direction.

WWE would obviously love to have Breakker back sooner rather than later.

Especially with WrestleMania season in full swing.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it remains to be seen if Breakker can get cleared in time to be part of the company’s biggest event of the year.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)