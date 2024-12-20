“The Queen” will soon return to her throne.

As noted, the WWE creative team has been working on plans for Charlotte Flair’s return.

Charlotte has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during a WWE SmackDown television match against Asuka back in December of 2023.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that Flair is “on the cusp of officially returning to the ring” in the near future.

Flair took part in a photo shoot and did some other logistical work ahead of her highly-anticipated WWE television return during a recent visit to WWE Headquarters.

The women’s wrestling legend also surfaced on social media on Wednesday of this week to comment on training for her comeback with WWE NXT Superstar Lainey Reid.

“Thank you Lainey Reed for the last few weeks,” she wrote as the caption to a photo on X. “KEEP AN EYE on this ONE.”