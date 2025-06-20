Some intriguing names have been spotted behind the scenes at the TNA iMPACT tapings this weekend at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to internal listings, several WWE NXT and NIL talents were expected to be present at the tapings, including Trick Williams, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Coach Alexander James, and Saqon Shugars. A number of WWE NIL athletes were also reportedly scheduled to be backstage.

Additionally, a variety of independent wrestling names have been listed internally for the tapings, including LJ Cleary, Facade, Mila Moore, Pepper Pryde, Ashley Vox, and Jada Stone.

It’s worth noting that some of these individuals may be in attendance as guests, while others could be lending a hand backstage or assisting with ring crew duties.

On Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAiMPACT! from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Tickets are on-sale now: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/ovxJnKPcxD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 9, 2025

TNA Wrestling brings high-energy action to Pittsburgh, June 20–21 at the UPMC Events Center! Featuring @MATTHARDYBRAND, @joehendry, and #WWENXT Superstar @_trickwilliams – the reigning TNA World Champion. Joe Hendry & @_Iam_Elijah_ hit the city June 17–18 for media appearances.… pic.twitter.com/BhNeaHstBQ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 10, 2025

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling Welcomes Pittsburgh’s Own Mark Madden To The Broadcast Booth For TNA Live Event on Friday, June 20th At UPMC Events Center Read more: https://t.co/boK3WeStCI pic.twitter.com/gO4i5sc308 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 16, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)