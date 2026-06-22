TNA Wrestling is already making moves behind the scenes to reshape its creative structure following the reported departure of Tommy Dreamer, with early indications pointing toward a reconfigured leadership group at the top of the division.

According to internal updates, Eric Tompkins, the company’s Vice President of TV Production, is expected to step into a more prominent creative role alongside Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, with the pair slated to potentially co-head TNA’s creative direction. While the arrangement has been discussed internally, there has been no official confirmation regarding the final structure, and sources indicate additional names have been considered as part of the evolving setup, though nothing concrete has been locked in.

Dreamer had served as a producer, creative contributor, and a key figure within talent relations throughout his tenure with TNA Wrestling, playing a multi-faceted role across both on-screen and behind-the-scenes operations. His exit was confirmed last week during an appearance on Busted Open Radio (see video below), bringing an end to an eight-year run with the promotion.

In the aftermath of his departure, several wrestlers and industry figures have come forward with accounts detailing past interactions with Tommy Dreamer, with some alleging situations they claim left them concerned about the potential impact on their careers.

On the creative side, Eric Tompkins is now positioned to take on a larger influence within the structure, working in tandem with longtime creative hand Hunter Johnston (better known as “Delirious”), as TNA continues evaluating the next phase of its backstage leadership framework.

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dreamer updates his status with TNA. pic.twitter.com/H4NGhSvvMa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 17, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)