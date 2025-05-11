– Despite taking a rough bump during his match, Drew McIntyre was said to be doing okay following the bout and was evaluated afterward as a precaution.

– Word making the rounds backstage was that Damian Priest may have suffered a dental issue during the show. While the injury didn’t appear severe, one source noted he “wasn’t thrilled” about it.

– There has been no definitive word regarding whether or not Lyra Valkyria suffered a broken nose or not, as was indicating during the WWE Backlash: St. Louis broadcast by Michael Cole after her victory over Becky Lynch.

– Speaking of Lyra Valkyria, her fiancée LJ Cleary appeared on the broadcast. Cleary is one of the busiest international independent wrestlers today, having worked more than 100 matches annually over the past four years, and is a frequent performer for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

