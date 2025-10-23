Jay White sent the wrestling world buzzing last week with a cryptic one-word post — simply writing “Ready?” on social media. The message instantly ignited speculation that the “Switchblade” was gearing up for a long-awaited AEW return. However, as it turns out, fans may have been getting worked once again.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, White’s post wasn’t signaling an imminent comeback — it was likely him “trolling” his followers. While White has never shied away from stirring the pot online, this latest tease hit a little differently given how long he’s been away from AEW programming.

White has been out of action since March after suffering injuries to both his hand and shoulder. The hand issue alone was expected to require an extended recovery period, while the additional shoulder damage only complicated matters further. As a result, insiders don’t expect White to be cleared to return to the ring before the end of 2025.

The prolonged absence of the “Switchblade” has made it challenging for his faction, the Bang Bang Gang, to maintain their momentum on AEW television. White was last seen competing on the March 30 episode of AEW Collision, where he scored a singles victory over Kevin Knight. Since then, the group’s visibility has dipped, particularly with fellow member Colten Gunn also sidelined due to an injury suffered in July.

As of this writing, AEW officials have yet to provide an official update or timetable regarding Jay White’s return.