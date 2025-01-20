Josh Alexander is still set to appear at this week’s TNA iMPACT tapings in San Antonio, Texas.

These dates are anticipated to be his last with the company unless he reconsiders his decision to explore his value on the open market.

It is believed that his TNA contract will expire next month.

As noted, “The Walking Weapon” noted after his loss to Mike Santana in the “I Quit” match at TNA Genesis 2025 on January 19 in Garland, TX. that he not only quit in the match that evening, but he quits TNA Wrestling altogether.

It was later announced that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will address the Josh Alexander situation on the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years on Thursday night, January 23.

