Another small update has surfaced regarding the Karrion Kross situation.

According to one source, there are people within WWE corporate, with no ties to the creative team or anything storyline-related in WWE, who are under the impression that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are legitimately no longer with the company.

As noted, Kross’ contract expired on Sunday night, and he held a live chat confirming as much.

He and Scarlett are both advertising that they are accepting independent bookings.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)