Speculation surrounding Powerhouse Hobbs’ future appears to be nearing its end, with strong belief internally that his next stop is WWE.

According to WWE sources, there is a growing assumption within the company that Hobbs is already signed.

Those spoken to indicated that the expectation was for Hobbs to transition to WWE immediately following his departure from AEW, and that belief has only intensified in recent weeks.

While Hobbs has not yet been backstage at a WWE event, interest in him is said to date back several years.

WWE has long viewed him as a talent with significant upside, particularly given his size, presentation, and physical style.

It was also noted that Hobbs had been exploring a potential move recently, though discussions with AEW reportedly continued up until that point.

Ultimately, momentum shifted toward a WWE landing.

One source described the situation as “more a matter of when than if.”

Those we spoke with indicated that Hobbs was expected to be in town for Royal Rumble weekend, though no firm confirmation on his presence could be provided at this time.

