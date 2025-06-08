One source today confirmed that WWE President Nick Khan personally stepped in to handle negotiations for R-Truth’s return, validating our previously reported timeline.

According to the source, initial outreach to R-Truth didn’t gain much traction until Khan got involved, at which point discussions began to progress. It was emphasized again that R-Truth’s original release was not a work.

It’s a rare occurrence for Nick Khan to take the reins on talent negotiations, but this situation was considered significant—both for the company and the morale of the locker room.

One high-ranking WWE official mentioned how R-Truth’s return was viewed internally as a win for the locker room and fanbase, with the overwhelming support for Truth reportedly playing a major role in reversing the decision. As expected, his return has been met with major enthusiasm from talent backstage.

Multiple wrestlers who have asked R-Truth and WWE executives about the situation were also told directly that the release and return storyline was not a work.

Those close to R-Truth, including some of his own family members, were said to have informed others that the deal to bring him back came together very late in the week.

Another WWE source told us that although no creative plans have been finalized, Ron Killings has previously expressed a desire to have a more serious in-ring run before wrapping up his career.

The “Ron Killings” t-shirt that WWE recently had ready for sale wasn’t a last-minute development. We’re told the design has been in place for months, and Truth was already seen wearing it on television back in February.

Following his initial release, promotions such as TNA and GCW were immediately interested in bringing Killings in. However, there’s still no word on the exact length of his new WWE deal.

(H/T: Fightful Select)