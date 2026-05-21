Baron Corbin could be WWE-bound once again.

“The Lone Wolf” has been rumored for a potential return to WWE in recent weeks, and there appears to be growing belief internally that a comeback may be on the horizon.

According to reports, several people within WWE view Corbin as a well-liked presence backstage, with some expressing interest in seeing him brought back to the company. Sources reportedly now believe that Corbin is expected to return to WWE at some point.

Corbin recently wrapped up his run with MLW, further fueling speculation about his next move in the wrestling business.

The former WWE United States Champion was released by WWE in 2024 after spending more than a decade with the company. Since then, he has remained active on the independent scene while also making appearances for MLW.

As noted, Baron Corbin himself addressed the reports on social media late Wednesday evening.

We’ll keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more details regarding Baron Corbin’s WWE status continue to surface.

Had to correct my horrible grammar. I accepted 8 shows in Europe. My eye is still swollen from Australia. I also didn’t know i was done with some of these companies. Who ever is making my schedule needs to let me know this shit. I thought it was me but apparently it’s not. https://t.co/Z5wc3NOuL3 — Tom (@TomPestock) May 21, 2026

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