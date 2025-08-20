Chris Jericho is once again at the center of speculation.

The former AEW World Champion hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since April, when he stepped away from The Learning Tree. Since then, there’s been no indication of his return, though rumors about a possible WWE comeback have been making the rounds after Jericho liked a fan post suggesting he should go back.

Despite the buzz, Jericho is still under contract with AEW through 2025. While he typically works directly with Tony Khan on creative matters, there’s been little word on any current plans for him. Internally, Bryan Keith and Big Bill are no longer listed as part of The Learning Tree.

Within WWE, his name hasn’t surfaced in creative discussions, but officials confirm he remains on good terms with the company. Sources described the situation as “too early to tell” regarding his long-term future.

Jericho was a cornerstone of AEW’s launch in 2019, serving as the company’s first world champion.

