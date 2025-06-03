A surprising roster shake-up over the weekend saw WWE mainstay R-Truth announce his departure from the company, catching fans off guard. The veteran performer, who boasts multiple championship reigns, had recently returned to television and was featured on Saturday Night’s Main Event, making the news particularly unexpected.

Speculation began to swirl even more when fans noticed unusual activity from The Miz on social media. Shortly after R-Truth’s announcement, The Miz removed all WWE-related references from his Twitter/X bio and unfollowed the official WWE account, sparking questions about his own future with the company.

As previously reported, despite the online speculation, The Miz has not been informed of any plans to end or not renew his WWE contract.

Addressing the growing rumors, Bryan Alvarez commented on Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, shedding some additional light on the subject.

“I was told that he’s doing the new season of American Gladiators,” Alvarez said of Miz. “I know people are skeptical they [WWE] would get rid of him now but he did remove references to WWE from his social media.”

Alvarez continued, “I just think it would be a pretty lame thing to do that if you’re not being released when everyone else has been released. So where there’s smoke, there could be fire. I will say that, but I guess we’ll find out as the week goes on.”

The Miz, who first joined WWE in 2004, and has remained a pretty regular fixture in the company all the way until present-day 2025.