Questions continue to swirl regarding the future of TNA Wrestling following a number of recent departures from both its on-screen roster and backstage team.

In recent weeks, several notable names have reportedly exited the company, including Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan. Those departures have fueled speculation about TNA’s long-term direction, with some fans wondering whether the promotion could eventually be put up for sale, and whether WWE could emerge as a potential buyer.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the possibility of TNA being sold is very real due to the company reportedly sustaining significant financial losses.

Meltzer stated that TNA’s ownership is looking for a way to recoup its investment, making a sale a realistic option moving forward. While WWE has frequently been mentioned as a possible destination should TNA become available, Meltzer stressed that no acquisition appears imminent at this time.

He also noted that while WWE would likely be capable of purchasing TNA whenever it chose, there is no indication that the company is actively pursuing such a deal. Meltzer further questioned whether WWE would be willing to meet the asking price TNA ownership may be seeking, pointing out that the company has historically been reluctant to spend heavily on acquisitions.

During the discussion, Meltzer referenced WWE’s purchase of WCW in 2001 and also brought up the company’s recent involvement with AAA. However, he noted that WWE was not the primary financial force behind the AAA transaction.

According to Meltzer, the majority of the funding for the AAA deal came from FILIP, a Mexico-based company, rather than WWE itself. He suggested that situation serves as an example of WWE’s approach to acquisitions and investment opportunities.

Meltzer added that he remains uncertain about the specifics of TNA’s contractual structure and ownership arrangements, making it difficult to determine whether the promotion could be sold to a party other than WWE. Even so, he indicated that WWE would likely possess a right of first refusal should a sale process move forward.

In related news, literally just a couple of days ago, Matt Hardy addressed rumors of WWE buying TNA amid multiple backstage releases and changes.