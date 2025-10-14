The Seth Rollins injury situation has thrown a giant wrench into WWE’s original plans for multiple significant upcoming shows.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, longtime pro wrestling reporters Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke at length about the story.

While on the topic, the two spoke about the injury taking place during the coast-to-coast spot in the Men’s Crown Jewel title match at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event this past weekend in Australia, as well as an apparent attempt to camouflage the injury during the follow-up episode of WWE Raw on Monday.

Bryan Alvarez: “I think Seth hurt himself at the pay-per-view.” Dave Meltzer: “That’s what everyone is saying, that Seth hurt himself doing the coast-to-coast headbutt spot, he landed on his shoulder.” Alvarez: “I don’t know this, but I think he had like a big giant brace on his arm and that’s why he wore this coat for the entire night.”

Additionally, Meltzer and Alvarez spoke about potential changes as a result of the Rollins injury situation.

Meltzer: “Seth Rollins was tentatively scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. I don’t know this, but I have been told enough things to where I expected that there would be a turn on Seth Rollins at some point because the whole thing with this faction was not about Seth Rollins, it was about Bron Breakker, and about making Bron Breakker into the next Roman Reigns. Now, how they would do that, I wasn’t told that. But I doubt it was going to be this early.” Meltzer: “Clearly, Punk and Seth were supposed to wrestle at Saturday Night’s Main Event, that was the next thing and then obviously WarGames and all that. So everything in that regard has changed. I don’t know where it goes.”

As the conversation continued, the two discussed talk of lack of belief in the legitimacy of Rollins’ injury situation due to the recent hoax / ruse he pulled off with his apparent fake leg injury. They both stated that they believe, and from what they can tell, the Rollins shoulder injury right now is for real, and is not another hoax.

