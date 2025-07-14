WWE officials expect to have a clearer picture regarding the severity of Seth Rollins’ latest injury within the coming days.

As previously reported, Rollins was seen on crutches with a large knee brace backstage at WWE Evolution in Atlanta, GA. Internally, there is concern over the possibility of a serious injury, though nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the situation during the WWE Evolution post-show, revealing that Rollins is scheduled for an MRI today in Birmingham, Alabama—the same city where WWE Monday Night Raw will be held tonight. Rollins is expected to be in attendance at the show despite the injury.

The injury occurred during Rollins’ match with LA Knight this past Saturday night, and unfortunately, it’s the same knee Rollins seriously damaged back in 2015 during a match with Kane in Dublin, Ireland. That ACL/MCL/meniscus tear forced Rollins to miss WrestleMania 32 the following year. He also dealt with ongoing knee issues in the build to WrestleMania 40.

While rumors have swirled about the legitimacy of the situation, multiple sources have confirmed that Rollins’ injury is not part of a storyline. Additionally, there were no plans for Rollins to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase at Saturday’s event before he was hurt.

We will keep you posted regarding the Seth Rollins injury situation as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)