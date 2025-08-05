Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at WWE SummerSlam has sparked speculation among fans, particularly regarding his status in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

While some phrasing online has suggested that WWE’s “legal team cleared” Lesnar, that does not mean he was cleared of any wrongdoing. Lesnar is named in the lawsuit, but not currently listed as a defendant.

According to those close to the situation, WWE’s legal department did in fact sign off on Lesnar’s return in recent weeks. However, Grant’s legal team reportedly expects that more details involving Lesnar could come to light as discovery moves forward.

Internally, there have been questions about WWE’s handling of the Lesnar situation dating back to last year. Around WrestleMania 39 in 2024, one reporter was under the impression Lesnar would be brought back at the event. However, a WWE higher-up was said to have flat-out denied that possibility, stating it was not happening “any time soon.” Lesnar would go on to be absent from WWE TV for the next 16 months.

Throughout 2024, WWE sources consistently maintained that Lesnar was not returning. One employee noted that there was even an internal directive to exclude him from all video packages and promotional materials — a stance that was reportedly only shared with one other name at the time: Vince McMahon.

Clearly the company’s posture regarding Lesnar reportedly began to ease up in recent weeks, ultimately leading to his return to close out the second and final night of WWE SummerSlam.

(H/T: Fightful Select)