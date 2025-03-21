Recent speculation surrounding Alexa Bliss has inadvertently revealed new details about WWE’s plans for The Wyatt Sicks.

Reports earlier this week mistakenly suggested Bliss had been removed from multiple WrestleMania-related events. It was later clarified that she was specifically taken off WWE World, though sources indicate she could still be added back. Bliss remains in good health, with no injuries or issues between her and WWE.

As for The Wyatt Sicks, Bo Dallas—also known as Uncle Howdy, real name Taylor Rotunda—had been sidelined for an extended period, keeping the faction off television. However, he has now been medically cleared to return. Creative discussions about the group’s comeback have taken place, though there’s no confirmed timeline. WWE reportedly has tentative plans for their return but is waiting for the right moment to reintroduce them.

(H/T: Fightful Select)