AJ Styles’ future with WWE continues to generate heavy speculation as the Royal Rumble approaches, with new details adding fuel to the uncertainty surrounding his career.

As announced by WWE, Styles is set to challenge GUNTHER in a singles match at this weekend’s 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event, with Styles’ career on the line.

The stipulation immediately raised eyebrows, especially given the widespread expectation that Styles’ final year in WWE would include a farewell-style run similar to John Cena’s retirement tour in 2025.

With 2026 still in its opening month, the timing alone has left many fans questioning where things are headed.

Complicating matters further is GUNTHER’s momentum heading into the match.

“The Ring General” is coming off a massive victory over Cena in Cena’s official retirement bout, making the idea of GUNTHER taking another career-ending loss seem unlikely on paper.

Speculation intensified after Shinsuke Nakamura briefly posted, and then quickly deleted, a message on social media suggesting that Styles plans to retire following the Royal Rumble.

While the post didn’t stay up long, it was enough to spark renewed discussion about whether Styles’ run may truly be nearing its end.

One source is reporting that Styles’ current WWE contract is believed to expire prior to WrestleMania this April, and that there are presently no creative plans for Styles to be part of the company’s biggest event of the year.

It was also noted that Nakamura had been told Styles would be retiring after the Royal Rumble, and that there are no plans for GUNTHER to lose in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

That said, Meltzer apparently nothing is officially locked in.

Styles’ retirement has reportedly been known internally for months, and while the Royal Rumble has long been viewed as a possible exit point, there is still no firm confirmation that this Saturday will definitively mark the end of his WWE career.

One way or another, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

