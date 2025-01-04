WWE talent are anticipating the return of a familiar face soon.

According to sources, many within WWE believe Charlotte Flair will be making her comeback in the near future, though no specific timeline has been confirmed. While most assume she could play a role in the Royal Rumble, no concrete plans have been revealed.

Charlotte Flair has been absent for all of 2024 due to a significant knee injury that required surgery.

Although there were earlier reports about creative plans involving Charlotte, WWE insiders indicated that the company never expected her to return during 2024. Given the severity of her injury, her absence for the entire year was largely anticipated.

