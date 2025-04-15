Mariah May’s current contract situation is drawing significant attention across the wrestling industry, with many expecting the rising star to secure a major payday once her deal expires.

As May enters the final stretch of her AEW contract, there is widespread belief that she’ll have opportunities virtually anywhere she wants to go. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported at F4WOnline.com that several within the wrestling scene have long believed that May’s ultimate goal has been to join WWE. In fact, some within AEW have reportedly operated under the assumption that she would eventually head to WWE. However, not everyone is convinced that this is a foregone conclusion.

Other sources suggest May is playing her cards wisely, using the timing of her contract year to enhance her value and increase her negotiating power with all potential suitors.

AEW is said to be very interested in keeping May on board, although she hasn’t been spotted at any company events since the AEW Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. Her absence has only fueled speculation about her future plans.

Rumors recently surfaced suggesting a deal between May and WWE was already in motion, or even finalized. Some even claimed she appeared on an internal WWE “incoming talent” list. However, those reports have been debunked. There is no such list featuring May, and sources confirm she is not currently listed internally in WWE’s system in any official capacity. WWE does maintain a private internal roster page, which has included names like Jeff Cobb—despite him not being under contract at the time—but May is not included on that list.

Interestingly, several people expressed surprise at the length of May’s current AEW contract. While she didn’t debut on television until later in 2023, she had actually signed with the promotion as early as August of that year.

With several months still remaining on her current deal, it remains to be seen where May will land, and as always, we will keep you posted as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

