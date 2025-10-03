Someone must’ve said his name … because on Tuesday, he will appear!

Ahead of the highly-anticipated NXT vs. TNA showcase event, NXT ShoWDown, next Tuesday night in “The Sunshine State,” WWE has made another big announcement regarding the show.

In a digital exclusive released via social media on Friday afternoon, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was featured in a video where he confirmed he will be appearing at NXT ShoWDown on October 7.

“Joe Hendry changed the entire landscape of NXT vs. TNA,” Hendry stated in the video. “I was the guy that got the call as TNA Champion to be in the Royal Rumble, to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania. My first appearance in NXT was the most-watched video in all of wrestling last year.”

Hendry went on to address the fact that he is not currently booked for NXT ShoWDown, before essentially booking himself for the show.

“Now you’re going to tell me that I’m not involved in Showdown? No,” Hendry said. “Guess what? They’re going to say his name … and he is going to appear at ShoWDown next Tuesday.”

Among the matches scheduled for the 10/7 NXT ShoWDown special event is a multi-person team versus team featured match, with Team TNA vs. Team NXT.

Representing Team TNA will be team captain Mike Santana, who selected Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Leon Slater as his team members, specifically pointing out how he is not sure where Joe Hendry’s loyalties lie.

This was based on real-life rumors that began in September, with it being strongly expected that Joe Hendry is currently in the process of being phased out of TNA ahead of jumping-ship to WWE on a full-time basis starting in 2026.

NXT ShoWDown is scheduled to take place next Tuesday night at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Also advertised is Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship, DarkState vs. The Hardys in a tag-team “Winner Take All” title tilt, as well as the Women’s Team NXT (Jacy Jane, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade & The IInspiration) match.

