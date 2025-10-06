Ahead of the highly-anticipated NXT vs. TNA showcase event, NXT ShoWDown, next Tuesday night in “The Sunshine State,” WWE has made another big announcement regarding the show.

In a digital exclusive released via social media on Monday, a Twitter/X back-and-forth between Matt Hardy and Bubba Ray Dudley led to the announcement of another special appearance at NXT ShoWDown on October 7.

Things started when Matt Hardy wrote via X, “Next week on WWE NXT, it’s gonna be Title vs Title. The Hardy Boyz versus Dark State with both the NXT [and] TNA Tag Team Titles on the line. We NEED the NXT Titles. Don’t miss this. Nothing stops the Hardy Train. NOTHING.”

This was followed up several days later by Bubba Ray Dudley of Team 3D/The Dudley Boyz, the scheduled opponents for The Hardys in the world tag-team title tilt scheduled for TNA Bound For Glory this coming weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts.

“Devon and I will be watching,” he wrote. “From the front row…🤓.”

To this, Hardy replied via X again, writing, “Was not expecting to see you two until Sunday…”

If The Hardys get past DarkState, they will be defending their unified world tag-team titles against The Dudleyz at TNA Bound For Glory, which emanates from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. on Sunday, October 12, one day after the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event in Australia.

In addition to the Hardys vs. DarkState tag title unification bout, the 10/7 NXT ShoWDown special event will also feature a multi-person team versus team featured match, with Team TNA vs. Team NXT.

Representing Team TNA will be team captain Mike Santana, who selected Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Leon Slater as his team members, against Team NXT, with Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne.

NXT ShoWDown is scheduled to take place next Tuesday night at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Also advertised is Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship, as well as the Women’s Team NXT (Jacy Jane, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade & The IInspiration) match.

