The announcements keep on comin’ …

Ahead of the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere as part of “WWE Week on USA Network” tonight at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has surfaced on social media with a special announcement related to the show.

The WWE SmackDown G.M. announced via WWE’s digital and social platforms on Friday afternoon that tonight’s debut episode on USA Network will air commercial-free for the first 30 minutes.

As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Steel Cage match is scheduled to open up tonight’s program.

Regarding the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network tonight, for a spoiler on a big name returning on the show, click here. For a spoiler on a top Raw star appearing on the show, click here. For news on big surprises planned for the show, click here.