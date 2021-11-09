Another big RAW vs. SmackDown singles match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s RAW that WWE Champion Big E will represent the red brand as he goes up against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns of the blue brand.

This looks to be the first singles match between Reigns and Big E.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

