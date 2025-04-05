The lineup for WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues to take shape.

During the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, a high stakes Last Man Standing match took place.

In the match, Jacob Fatu beat Braun Strowman by putting him through a table set up in the corner of the ring for the pinfall victory.

With the victory, “The Samoan Werewolf” will now move on to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.