A big championship match is now official for AEW All Out.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite opened with Swerve Strickland and New Level defending the AEW World Trios Championships against The Demand’s Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

Strickland and New Level successfully retained the titles, with the finish seeing Strickland and Kofi Kingston connect with a House Call/SOS combination on Toa Liona to score the victory.

With the win, Strickland and New Level will now move on to AEW All Out, where they will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido.

Page, Bandido and Brody King earned the championship opportunity on last week’s Dynamite. The match will mark their first opportunity to regain the titles since losing them at AEW All In.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.

#AndStill! Swerve and The New Level defend their AEW World Trios Championship in an INCREDIBLE match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oOjCaAqptv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Hangman and Brodido are here to congratulate their opponents at #AEWAllOut, Swerve and The New Level! But tensions start to simmer quickly … Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0DxRm7J3xt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026