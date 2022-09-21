WWE continues to potentially tease the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

As we’ve noted, the “White Rabbit” teasers began at last week’s SmackDown, and continued at weekend live events and Monday’s RAW. Besides the Jefferson Airplane song playing at RAW, WWE also hid two QR codes in the episode, which led to a video of a white rabbit playing a game of Hangman. You can click here for our report on an interesting new Wyatt link to the teasers, along with the full videos and details. You can also click here for a report on backstage talk in regards to the teasers and Wyatt’s potential WWE return.

In an update, WWE has hidden images of a lantern and fireflies in the graphic for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules event. You can see the image below, along with a graphic for the Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, which does not include the lantern and fireflies.

The graphic is from the official WWE website, and is not some sort of fan creation.

It’s been reported how WWE is being tight-lipped about the new teasers. On a related note, a report from WrestleVotes notes that a WWE source suspects the teasers are for Wyatt, and confirmed that the payoff for the teasers is being “withheld” from everyone.

“WWE has been able to draw significant interest from this, without it being a ‘TV storyline’ and they’d like to keep it quiet as possible,” the source added.

It will be interesting to see how the teasers continue on this week’s SmackDown, especially with the “9:23” reference in the Hangman video from RAW, which could have something to do with Friday’s SmackDown on September 23.

You can see the aforementioned Extreme Rules images below:

