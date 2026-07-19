Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay are set to join forces at AEW Redemption.

AEW confirmed during the July 18 episode of AEW Collision that Moxley and Ospreay will team up to face The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) at next Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The match came together after The Young Bucks issued the challenge during the broadcast. Moxley and Ospreay wasted little time in accepting, making the high-profile tag team bout official for Redemption.

AEW President Tony Khan also confirmed the match on social media after the announcement.

“Will Ospreay/Jon Moxley vs YoungBucks,” Khan wrote via X. “On AEW Collision tonight, the Young Bucks challenged Ospreay & Mox to a tag team match at Redemption, and Mox & Ospreay accepted the fight! Don’t miss AEW Redemption NEXT SUNDAY!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.