The Don Callis Family isn’t done targeting The Death Riders just yet.

The rivalry is set to escalate on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hechicero will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship in a high-stakes showdown.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the title bout via social media, making it clear that Don Callis’ strategy to weaken Moxley ahead of AEW Revolution is still in motion.

“After [Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita] brawled Saturday, Don Callis will continue his plan to hurt the AEW Continental Champion before AEW Revolution by sending in Hechicero vs. Moxley THIS WEDNESDAY,” Khan’s social media announcement read.

Moxley will now have to deal with the technically dangerous Hechicero as tensions between the factions continue to boil over.

And that’s just one part of a loaded lineup.

The March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso and also feature The IInspiration making their AEW in-ring debut.

In championship action, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight, while Thekla will put the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Thunder Rosa.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.