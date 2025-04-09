AEW has announced yet another big match as a late addition to the advertised lineup for tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the Wednesday, April 9, 2025, post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program, which emanates from Baltimore, Maryland this evening, it has been announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be going one-on-one against Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps.

Speaking of The Opps, the trio consisting of Shibata, Samoa Joe and HOOK appeared in a pre-show digital exclusive backstage promo segment, where Shibata sends a message to the leader of The Death Riders before their singles showdown this evening.

Previously announced for the 4/9 Dynamite in Baltimore, MD. is Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush & Action Andretti, TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate Celebration, Swerve Strickland vs. PAC, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup match with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary, as well as Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.