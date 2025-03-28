TNA Wrestling returns with their next live special event next month, and the card continues to take shape.

As noted, it was announced prior to this week’s TNA iMPACT show on Thursday night that Moose will be defending his TNA X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 show.

Additionally, a second title tilt has been announced, as TNA has confirmed that The Hardys duo of Matt and Jeff Hardy will be defending their TNA World Tag-Team Championships against The Nemeths duo of Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

TNA Rebellion 2025 is scheduled to emanate from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on April 27, 2025, airing live via TNA+.