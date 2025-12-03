The lineup for next week’s annual “Winter Is Coming” special edition of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the annual themed episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time Wednesday night program, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Samoa Joe of The Opps will defend his AEW World Championship against “The Mad King” himself, Eddie Kingston.

AllEliteWrestling.com released the following announcement:

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the Title Made Official for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

After Eddie Kingston defeated The Opps’ Katsuyori Shibata on this week’s AEW Thanksgiving Collision, he spoke from the heart – then issued an ice-cold challenge to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, demanding to face the now two-time AEW World Champion at the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia, live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday, December 10!

After all, the world is cold, so you better bundle up. And on Friday night, AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan made it official: In just less than two weeks, “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston will face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming!

Joe became the only Double World Champion in AEW history when he defeated “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear Presented by DC this past Saturday, November 22. Joe’s victory came about in part thanks to an assist from HOOK, who shocked the pro wrestling world when he revealed he was still on the side of The Opps, with Joe subsequently explaining the diabolical plan behind it all during The Opps’ championship celebration on this week’s Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite – a celebration that was cut short by the arrival of Swerve Strickland and Hangman, both wielding chains!

Kingston didn’t want to speak on HOOK this Thursday on Thanksgiving Collision; he just wanted to fight his way to a championship opportunity against Joe. With his victory over Joe’s fellow AEW World Trios Champion, Shibata, The Mad King now has just what he asked for. It’ll be Eddie Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming!