Another big match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin kicked off the show.

The segment saw MVP formally introduce the trio to AEW, and while talking about not originally setting out to make enemies with Swerve Strickland, it was Swerve who insisted on doing so.

MVP played footage of Lashley’s debut from last week’s show, and when it wrapped up, Strickland and Prince Nana came out. Swerve simply said, “Bobby Lashley … Full Gear.” MVP responded, “We’ll see you there, kid!”

AEW Full Gear 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 23.