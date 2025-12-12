The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the December 16 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime Tuesday night program, WWE has announced a new featured women’s tag-team bout for the show.

Now confirmed for the 12/16 NXT on CW show is Fatal Influence duo Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid joining forces to take on the team of Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair.

Previously announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT on The CW Network episode is Joe Hendry vs. Myles Borne vs. Leon Slater vs. Dion Lennox in a NXT World Championship number one contender match, where the winner will go on to challenge current title-holder Oba Femi at the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special event.

Additionally, NXT on CW next week will include Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship, as well as men’s tag-team action, with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger squaring off against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live at 8/7c on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Top WWE Management Figure Goes Public With Relationship With Current NXT Superstar (PHOTOS)