Another big match has been made official for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Late Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a big trios match for the February 26 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and Max prime time program.
Now advertised for the 2/26 show in Oceanside, CA. is The Undisputed Kingdom trio of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly taking on TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and FTR duo Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.
Previously announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite:
* MJF to appear
* Hangman Page to compete
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron
* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith
* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
