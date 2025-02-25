Another big match has been made official for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Late Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a big trios match for the February 26 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and Max prime time program.

Now advertised for the 2/26 show in Oceanside, CA. is The Undisputed Kingdom trio of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly taking on TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and FTR duo Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.

Previously announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite:

* MJF to appear

* Hangman Page to compete

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.