WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of SmackDown.

From WWE.com:

“Main Event” Jey Uso is set to battle Je’Von Evans in the King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals.

The winner of the explosive showdown will take on Oba Femi in the final at WWE Night of Champions to earn the right to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam.

Having recently refused to join The Vision, Evans is one of WWE’s most dangerous high-flying Superstars, though he may not be 100 percent after suffering a massive mid-air Spear from Bron Breakker during his impromptu match against Austin Theory. Will the high-impact collision affect his psyche?

From the onset, Jey has been told by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns that he needs to win this tournament on his own. However, his Fatal 4-Way Match victory in the first round occurred after Solo Sikoa interfered. An irate LA Knight voiced his outrage over the outcome and was taken out by Jacob Fatu.

Will Jey earn the right to compete in the King of the Ring Final on his own? Or is Night of Champions about to get bouncy?