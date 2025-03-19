– The Liberty First Credit Union Arena issued a statement confirming that despite the blizzard in the local area, the AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping will go on in Omaha, NE. as planned this evening.

“Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision event at Liberty First Credit Union will proceed as scheduled,” the announcement read.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision event at Liberty First Credit Union will proceed as scheduled. 📅 March 19

🕒 Event: 6:30PM

🚪Doors: 5:30PM

📍Liberty First Credit Union Arena pic.twitter.com/oQWGG555Xs — Liberty First Credit Union Arena (@RalstonArena) March 19, 2025

– Renee Paquette and RJ City also addressed the madness in the pre-show for AEW Dynamite, which you can watch below.

Rain, hail, blizzard or shine, the show goes on!#AEWDynamite is coming to you live from OMAHA; @RJCity1 and @ReneePaquette are here to break down all the action! Don't miss #AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8ET / 7 CT on TBS + Max TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yj0ZCsdGfj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2025

– Bryan Alvarez noted via Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com that Jon Moxley drove 11 hours to make it to the show, where he is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship in a Street Fight against Cope.

“As of about an hour ago, 10% of the people that were supposed to be at Dynamite still were not there yet,” Alvarez noted. “There were several individuals that were supposed to fly in and they couldn’t, so they drove in. So if you didn’t find out about this until this morning, you ain’t getting in brother, it ain’t happening. I believe Jon Moxley’s one of the people that drove like 11 hours to get to the building because they couldn’t fly in.”

– Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox has been added to the lineup for tonight’s show. Also scheduled is AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Final with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet, an AEW World Championship Street Fight with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship.