Another new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw on USA Network three-hour program from Portland, Oregon, WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the show this evening:

* CM Punk returns

* Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day (World Tag Titles)

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.