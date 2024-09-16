Another new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.
Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw on USA Network three-hour program from Portland, Oregon, WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne in one-on-one action.
Also scheduled for the show this evening:
* CM Punk returns
* Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day (World Tag Titles)
* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest
* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark
* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
