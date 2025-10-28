The lineup for the next installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to take shape.

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, a big addition was made to the advertised lineup for this Saturday’s special event.

Now confirmed for the show this Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a fourth championship contest, as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio will put his title on-the-line this weekend.

Originally, it was announced earlier in the show on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw by Adam Pearce that the winner of the Rusev vs. Penta match would determine who will challenge “Dirty” Dom for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The match itself, however, ended via no contest when Los Americanos hit the ring and attacked, prompting the referee to call it off.

Later in the show, as Dom-Dom was seemingly gloating while talking with Los Americanos about the situation off-camera, the WWE Raw General Manager caught up with him to inform him that because of what happened in the WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender match earlier in the show, Dom-Dom will now be defending his title against two competitors.

At the same time.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev will take place with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line this Saturday night, November 1, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The match joins the previously three announced bouts for the show, all of which are also title tilts.

In the other trio of matches advertised for the show, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. CM Punk will take place for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, while Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women’s Championship on-the-line against Jade Cargill.

