The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the special annual Maximum Carnage themed episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a new featured bout for the show.

Now confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is an AEW Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout with The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family vs. Gates Of Agony. The winning team will earn a title shot against reigning AEW Tag-Team Champions FTR.

Also scheduled for the 1/14 special event at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona are the following matches and segments:

* Darby Allin vs. PAC

* Kenny Omega returns

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bandido

* Kris Statlander & Babes Of Wrath vs. Triangle Of Madness

