The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continued to take shape on Monday night.

During the September 29 episode of WWE Raw at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY addressed what went down last week involving themselves and The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Later in the show, after Sane gave Sky an old photo of happy times with Asuka, Sky caught up with Ripley and informed her that the two have a match against Asuka and Sane at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ripley outright asked Sky if she can trust her, to which Sky said she could. Ripley then told her she is in. The match was made official for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth later in the show.

Also advertised for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Men’s Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Crown Jewel Women’s Championship, as well as John Cena vs. AJ Styles.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on October 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.