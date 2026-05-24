A big addition has been made official for the upcoming WWE overseas premium live event scheduled for next weekend.

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, it was announced that Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II will take place at the WWE Clash In Italy show on May 31 in Turin, Italy.

It was announced that Lesnar vs. Femi II will take place at the show, the first hour of which will air live and free on ESPN leading into the remainder of the card airing on the ESPN Unlimited app.

Also scheduled for the 5/31 WWE PLE in Italy at the Inalpi Arena in Turin are Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Tribal Combat showdown, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.