The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

Joining the advertised card for AEW Full Gear 2025 on Saturday, November 22, is a match for the AEW Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl pre-show that will lead into the pay-per-view event.

Now confirmed for the 11/22 special event in New Jersey is a tag-team bout, with ‘Big BOOM!’ AJ of The Costco Guys duo joining forces with his former enemy, QT Marshall, to take on The Don Callis Family team of Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

Big BOOM! AJ and QT Marshall will be collectively known as Boom & Doom, a name suggested by AEW women’s contender Harley Cameron.

The match joins previously announced action scheduled for AEW Full Gear 2025, which includes Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe II for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s World Championship, as well as Brodido vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship.

In a show of unity, @ajbefumo came to the rescue of @QTMarshall, taking down The Don Callis Family! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/xRz6hZpwXQ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 30, 2025

#AEWFullGear

8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday, 11/22 AEW World Championship

Hangman Page vs @SamoaJoe Joe is the new #1 contender for Hangman's Title. Before, it was about respect, but now Page has promised to ruin Samoa Joe's life! Hangman vs Joe 2

LIVE on HBO Max PPV

Saturday 11/22 pic.twitter.com/foFFCk4dsj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2025